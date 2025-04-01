Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur responded Tuesday to swirling speculation linking former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Minnesota Vikings, offering a candid reaction during the NFL league meetings.

“It would be a helluva story, wouldn't it?” LaFleur said when asked about the possibility of Rodgers joining Green Bay’s NFC North rival.

LaFleur added that while he acknowledged the intrigue surrounding the rumors, it’s not something he dwells on outside of preparing for games.

“I mean, there are great players on every team. So if it works out, it works out,” LaFleur said. “That's not something I'll sit here and constantly think about. Sure, you think about the week of when you're playing somebody. If it works out, great for them.”

Rodgers, 41, spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and played under LaFleur from 2019 to 2022, winning back-to-back NFL MVP honors in 2020 and 2021. During their four-year partnership, the Packers consistently remained contenders, with LaFleur helping guide Rodgers through one of the most efficient stretches of his career.

After a prolonged offseason saga in 2023, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. However, the four-time MVP tore his Achilles just four snaps into his debut, ending his season. He returned for a full campaign in 2024, but the Jets struggled to a 5-12 record.

New York released Rodgers in early March, making him a free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career.

Aaron Rodgers-Vikings buzz mirrors Brett Favre’s path but interest remains unclear

Rodgers has reportedly reached out to the Minnesota Vikings, fueling speculation about a potential move that would mirror Brett Favre’s late-career path. The Vikings lost quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency and are expected to turn to rookie J.J. McCarthy, who is recovering from a torn meniscus. Rodgers has been discussed as a potential bridge option for the 2025 season as McCarthy develops.

Despite the rumors, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell appeared to temper expectations regarding the team’s interest in Rodgers. In a conversation with The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, O’Connell said he addressed the speculation directly with McCarthy.

“I do see him every day throughout the week, and I thought it was important that he was hearing it from me,” O’Connell said.

Rodgers potentially joining the Vikings would mark a full-circle moment in NFC North history. Favre, another former Packers quarterback, departed Green Bay for the Jets in 2008 before finishing his career with the Vikings from 2009 to 2010.

While the Vikings have not confirmed any official interest in Rodgers, the possibility of another former Packers star suiting up for a division rival continues to generate attention around the league.

LaFleur, now focused on developing quarterback Jordan Love, offered his remarks with measured confidence, choosing not to add further fuel to the speculation.

Rodgers’ next move remains uncertain, but with free agency ongoing and quarterback-needy teams evaluating options, his future in the NFL could soon come into focus.