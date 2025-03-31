The Minnesota Vikings have always been enamored with J.J. McCarthy, but since the young quarterback is coming off a torn meniscus, and 2024 Pro Bowl selection Sam Darnold is no longer on the roster, it is good to consider all options. A future Hall of Fame quarterback could make for a fine insurance policy.

Aaron Rodgers' first choice in free agency was and still might be the Vikings. He knows the NFC North and is surely fond of an offense that features Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and former teammate Aaron Jones. He reached out to the squad, and speculation rose about him serving as a bridge option to McCarthy. Minnesota is not interested in such a union at this time, however.

The franchise is committed to McCarthy and may not want to bring in a veteran who could threaten his position as the immediate starting QB. Before a decision was reached, head coach Kevin O'Connell made sure to keep the 2023-24 national champion in the loop about a possible Rodgers pursuit.

“I do see him every day throughout the week, and I thought it was important that he was hearing it from me,” he said, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis. The reigning NFL Coach of the Year cares deeply about building a strong relationship with the man tapped to be the organization's long-term quarterback.

J.J. McCarthy has the Vikings behind him

The Vikings traded up from the No. 11 pick to No. 10 in the 2024 NFL Draft to ensure that neither the Denver Broncos nor any other team would jump them and select the former Michigan man. They believe McCarthy's skill set and tutelage under Jim Harbaugh will enable him to smoothly transition to the NFL and effectively operate O'Connell's offense. Though, a key part of sound execution is instilling confidence in the QB.

Minnesota's transparency with J.J. McCarthy should optimally give him a crucial mental boost as he prepares to take snaps under center in NFL competition for the first time in his career. Rebuffing Aaron Rodgers' advances, at least temporarily so, tells the rest of the NFC that the Vikings trust the 21-year-old to lead them to towering heights.

How high his ascent will reach is obviously unknown, but McCarthy seemingly has clearance to begin the climb next season.