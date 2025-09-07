The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Chicago Bears in a Monday night matchup to begin the 2025-26 campaign. However, it appears the defense will be without one of its key contributors in the season opener, as Harrison Smith has been downgraded on the injury report.

Smith, who is 36 years old, is ruled out for the Vikings-Bears game on Monday evening. The team announced that Harrison Smith is dealing with an illness and isn't well enough to even travel with the team to Chicago.

“S Harrison Smith (illness) has been downgraded to out and will not travel with the team.”

With Smith out for the “Monday Night Football” game, the Vikings will have to rely on Theo Jackson in the free safety position. There is a chance Jay Ward will get some playing time, too, rotating in off the bench. The Bears will have a chance to take advantage of Minnesota's defense with Harrison Smith not playing in the game.

The six-time Pro Bowler has been one of the most efficient safeties in the league since being drafted in the 2012 NFL Draft. He's entering the 14th season of his career after recording 87 combined tackles (56 solo), three interceptions, a fumble recovery, and one sack last season. His presence will certainly be missed.

Luckily, Smith isn't ruled out with a serious injury or anything. Typically, players tend to miss just one game with an illness. We should expect Harrison Smith to bounce back in Week 2 when the Vikings take on the Atlanta Falcons in the team's home opener.

The Vikings signed Harrison Smith to a new contract, giving him a base contract of $10.25 million. It also comes with incentives, giving Smith the opportunity to earn up to $14 million in the 2025-26 season. Minnesota ensured to keep him on the roster for what could potentially be his final season in the league.