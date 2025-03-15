The Minnesota Vikings have made multiple moves in the early stages of free agency to strengthen some of their weaknesses. They have signed a pair of offensive linemen from the Indianapolis Colts to help protect their quarterback and give their running game a boost. They have also added a pair of defensive linemen to improve their toughness. However, there are questions about the backup quarterback position that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell may have to address.

The Vikings are planning to hand their QB1 position to J.J. McCarthy. He was the No. 10 pick overall in last year's draft, and after making a positive impression on O'Connell and the Vikings coaching staff in the offseason and the early stages of training camp, McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus that cost him the 2024 season. The belief is that he will be ready to go this summer, but there are no guarantees.

Even if McCarthy is healthy, there are legitimate questions about the Vikings' backup quarterback position. Last year's starter Sam Darnold has signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and Daniel Jones left through free agency to join the Indianapolis Colts.

Bringing in an aging Aaron Rodgers has been mentioned, but it could lead to problems because of Rodgers' status within the NFL and his reputation as something of a diva.

Would Rodgers work well under O'Connell and Vikings coaches?

Rodgers is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history. The 41-year-old is a 4-time NFL Most Valuable Player and a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback. He won the Super Bowl XLIV MVP award and he is a sure-fire Hall of Famer. He played 18 years with the Green Bay Packers before spending the last 2 seasons with the New York Jets.

NFL insider Diana Russini of The Athletic questioned the kind of fit Rodgers would be within the Vikings organization. While O'Connell is extremely well thought of for the job he has done in his first 3 seasons as Minnesota's head coach, he was a backup quarterback in his playing days. Would Rodgers have respect for O'Connell's position since he has accomplished so much more in his career than O'Connell did in his career?

Josh McCown is the quarterbacks coach for the Vikings and while he had a decent NFL career as a quarterback, it doesn't compare to Rodgers' accomplishments. Would Rodgers listen to the suggestions of O'Connell and McCown?

While there are reasons to question the Vikings' need for Rodgers, the only other quarterback on the Minnesota roster besides McCarthy is Brett Rypien. He did not throw a pass last year and his experience is quite limited.