Isaiah Rodgers continues to look like the best playmaker in the NFL. One week after dominating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, the Minnesota Vikings cornerback has continued to wreak havoc on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

Rodgers was dominant on defense in Week 3, but made an impact on special teams in Week 4. As Steelers kicker Chris Boswell lined up for what seemed like a chip-shot field goal late in the first half, Rodgers came firing off the edge to block the kick attempt.

Isaiah Rodgers blocks the field goal! THIS MAN CAN'T BE STOPPED. MINvsPIT on @nflnetwork

Week 3 was the week of blocked kicks, featuring five rejected kicks, including two returned for miraculous touchdowns. Rodgers kept the trend going in the first game of Week 4 and continues to add to what has been a wild special teams year.

After scoring two defensive touchdowns against the Bengals, Rodgers was a shoo-in for the Week 3 NFC Defensive Player of the Week award. He likely needs another big play, but Rodgers is an early candidate to receive the Week 4 Special Teams Player of the Week recognition.

Vikings struggling against Steelers in Week 4

While Isaiah Rodgers is on a roll, the Vikings are struggling early in Dublin otherwise. Minnesota has gotten next to nothing done offensively, finding itself in a 21-6 hole through three quarters.

The Vikings' offensive line was already struggling to contain the Steelers' pass rush, but it worsened after a couple of devastating in-game updates. Minnesota lost starting offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Brian O'Neill during the matchup, rendering Carson Wentz a sitting duck in the pocket.

The team was already without starting guard Donovan Jackson, effectively limiting it to just two starting blockers. Fullback C.J. Ham also remains out, having started the year on injured reserve.

Minnesota flew to Ireland with a 2-1 record, but is in danger of dropping to 2-2 after the first month of the season. Conversely, Pittsburgh is on track to get off to a promising 3-1 start.