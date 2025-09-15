After leading the Minnesota Vikings in a memorable come-from-behind win against the Chicago Bears in his very first appearance in an NFL game, JJ McCarthy fell flat on his face in his second career pro start.

Despite all the momentum generated from that win against the Bears, McCarthy had a forgettable outing Sunday night versus the Atlanta Falcons in Minnesota's 2025 NFL season opener.

The former Michigan Wolverines star completed only 11 of his 21 throws opposite the Falcons' relentless defense. He racked up just 158 passing yards with zero touchdowns while turning the ball over three times. McCarthy threw two picks and had three total fumbles, losing one of those in the process.

McCarthy's second interception of the contest served as the proverbial final nail in the coffin for Minnesota's hopes to pull off another comeback win. With the Vikings down by 14 points with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, McCarthy tried to target wide receiver Justin Jefferson downfield, but his pass was intercepted by Falcons defensive back Xavier Watts.

When it was all said and done on the field, McCarthy and the Vikings absorbed a 22-6 loss at the hands of Bijan Robinson and the visiting Falcons, who got the job done on both sides of the ball.

“Dude is giving one to everybody with a pulse. You won't believe this, but I just checked my fantasy app and even I have been scored for an interception from JJ McCarthy,” a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, shared.

“McCarthy may not be the answer in Minnesota. To be fair he had a ton of pressure all game,” a different commenter said.

Via a different commenter: “He’s a backup at best. Can be decent with a lot of weapons around him. They need a qb that can win the game. 6pts is unacceptable.”

“McCarthy has been awful through 2 games 😭,” commented another fan.

“Rough night for the kid. No 4th quarter magic this week,” one fan summed up the night for McCarthy and the Vikings.

McCarthy will try to get back on his feet in Week 3, when the Vikings host the undefeated Cincinnati Bengals.