For the second consecutive week, the Minnesota Vikings will be featured in prime time in their Week 2 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. However, they will prepare to get the job done shorthanded after ruling out left tackle Christian Darrisaw and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on Friday.

The Vikings, who already have an extensive inactive list, also list cornerback Jeff Okudah as out, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Minnesota is already without receiver Jordan Addison, who remains suspended, with Blake Cashman, Rondale Moore, Ty Chandler and C.J. Ham all on injured reserve.

The Vikings are also listing center Ryan Kelly, safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers as questionable. All three were limited throughout the week in practices.

Of the team's inactives, Van Ginkel and Darrisaw are arguably the most important. Van Ginkel, who is coming off an 11.5-sack season in 2024, was all over the field in Week 1. The veteran edge-rusher recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup while playing over 90 percent of the defensive snaps.

Darrisaw, who is in the final year of his rookie contract after signing a $113 million extension in 2024, is arguably the team's best offensive lineman. He has yet to make his season debut, forcing Justin Skule to start in his place in Week 1. Skule allowed four pressures and two sacks against the Chicago Bears, in addition to a penalty, according to PFF.

Vikings look to keep momentum rolling in Week 2 against Falcons

In total, the Vikings have already ruled out five starters for their Sunday Night Football clash with the Falcons. If Rodgers and Smith join the list, that would leave Kevin O'Connell without seven of his traditional starters. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy missed practice due to the birth of his son, but he is not in danger of missing the game.

Minnesota got the job done in Week 1 with its shorthanded team, but it is on track to be in an even worse position in Week 2. The Vikings will at least be at U.S. Bank Stadium for their 2025 home opener.

On paper, the 1-0 Vikings should have a leg-up on the 0-1 Falcons at home. However, the Falcons looked explosive in their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Minnesota seemed flat until the fourth quarter of its comeback victory. The odds still price the Vikings as 3.5-point favorites to begin the year 2-0.