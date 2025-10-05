The Minnesota Vikings left London with a 21-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns, but it didn’t come without a dose of drama. Wide receiver Jordan Addison, who was benched for the entire first quarter due to a “coach’s decision,” ended up spectacularly redeeming himself.

After spending much of the first half on the sidelines, Addison was thrust back into the action late in the fourth quarter with the Vikings trailing 17-14.

He caught three consecutive passes on Minnesota’s final drive, including the game-winning touchdown from Carson Wentz with under 30 seconds left to play.

It was a fitting response from a player whose focus had been questioned just hours earlier.

Addison’s benching stemmed from a missed team walkthrough earlier in the week, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The decision was meant to reinforce team accountability and preparation standards, even for one of the offense’s most talented young players.

“Kevin O’Connell said Jordan Addison missed a walk-through this week and was held out for the first quarter because of it,” reported Ben Goessling on X, formerly Twitter.

“Those kinds of things aren’t up to our standards, and he knows that.”

But while O’Connell’s message was firm, Addison’s teammates made sure the moment turned into a learning experience, not a wedge in the locker room.

Article Continues Below

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the situation directly after the win, saying he made it a point to speak to Addison about what it means to be a professional.

”I definitely had my words with JA. It’s just all about growing up, and just being a part of the team, and knowing the stakes… I’ve just got to do better keeping him under my wing, and making sure he has his head on straight,” Jefferson said, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

Jefferson’s leadership was on full display, emphasizing that maturity off the field is just as critical as production on it.

His approach reflects the team-first mentality that has helped Minnesota rebound from a shaky start to the season.

The win improved the Vikings to 3-2 heading into their bye week. Wentz, now 2-0 as the starter in place of the injured JJ McCarthy, threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

With the team slowly regaining its rhythm and its locker room showing unity, Minnesota’s trip overseas might prove to be the turning point of their season.