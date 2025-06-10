The time has come for the Milwaukee Brewers to call up their top pitching prospect, Jacob Misiorowski. The right-hander is MLB Pipeline's No. 30 overall prospect, and he has the potential to be an elite strikeout pitcher.

Misiorowski can reach 103 MPH on his fastball. The MLB is starting to see this velocity more and more, and while it can be dangerous, it is fun to see. Misiorowski is a former second-round pick out of Crowder College. At 23 years old, he is entering the prime of his career, and his minor league numbers were too good to wait any longer.

According to Baseball Reference, in 13 appearances and 12 starts this season in the minors, the right-hander is 4-2 with a 2.13 ERA, with 80 strikeouts, 31 walks, and 1.09 WHIP in 63.1 innings. He adds a 5.4 H9, 0.6 HR9, 4.4 BB9, and 11.4 SO9. He is more than ready to make his MLB Debut, which will be this Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals at home.

Milwaukee has been dealing with a few pitching injuries, so this move is coming at the right time. Brandon Woodruff has more injury concerns, and his return to the rotation has been delayed after a recent injury scare. Milwaukee isn't calling up Misiorowski with the intention of sending him back down. If the young hurler pitches well, he will keep a rotation spot.

When healthy, a rotation filled with Misiorowski, Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Jose Quintana, and Aaron Civale is respectable. Chad Patrick and Quinn Priester have pitched well this season and deserve to be in contention. They also have Logan Henderson, who is off to a fantastic start to his MLB career. However, he was optioned to Triple-A on Monday.

With Woodruff not expected back for a few more weeks, the Brewers could continue with a six-man rotation in the meantime. At 36 years old, Quintana is still pitching well enough to keep a starting position.

The Brewers are coming off a 7-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Monday for Game 1 of the 3-game series. They aim to bounce back and win the series ahead of the debut on Thursday for Misiorowski.