Justin Jefferson might have a strong game when the Minnesota Vikings face the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

As one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Jefferson hasn't had an ideal start to the season. He only made seven receptions out of 13 targets for 125 yards and a touchdown after two games.

Jefferson has had mixed displays while developing chemistry with young quarterback J.J. McCarthy. However, McCarthy suffered an injury that will keep him out for a few weeks, putting backup Carson Wentz into the starting position.

Going into the Vikings' Week 3 matchup, Jefferson got some positive updates regarding his opponent. The Bengals' starting cornerbacks are dealing with injuries, namely Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Taylor, per reporter Kelsey Conway.

Going into the Vikings' Week 3 matchup, Jefferson got some positive updates regarding his opponent. The Bengals' starting cornerbacks are dealing with injuries, namely Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Taylor.

What lies ahead for Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Justin Jefferson is fully healthy for the Vikings' matchup against the Bengals. With the Bengals' starting cornerbacks nursing injuries, this presents a chance for him to explode with a big performance in Week 3.

Minnesota is off to a 1-1 start to the season, beating the Chicago Bears on the road then falling to the Atlanta Falcons at home. They are averaging 16.5 points per game on offense while conceding 23 points per game on defense.

Prior to the injury, J.J. McCarthy completed 24 passes out of 41 attempts for 301 yards and a touchdown. He also made seven rushes for 50 yards and a score, presenting potential with his talent leading the offense.

Jordan Mason highlights the Vikings' rushing attack with 24 carries for 98 yards. Jefferson stands out from the receiving corps while Jalen Nailor comes next with four catches for 59 yards and T.J. Hockenson made four receptions for 27 yards.

Following the Vikings' Week 3 matchup against the Bengals on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET, they will be on the road for their next contest. They face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET.