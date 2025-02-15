The Minnesota Vikings and running back Aaron Jones have agreed to push back the void date on his contract, delaying a key deadline before free agency, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Vikings pushed back the void date, originally set for this Monday, to the final day before free agency, giving them and Aaron Jones additional time to negotiate a potential new deal. Without an extension by the original deadline, Minnesota would have absorbed $3.2 million in dead money on the 2025 salary cap.

Yates emphasized that while this move provides flexibility, it does not guarantee that the two sides will reach an agreement. However, it allows Minnesota to avoid the full cap hit in 2025 if a new deal is finalized before free agency opens. The extension of the void date suggests that the Vikings are at least exploring the possibility of retaining Jones rather than letting him hit the open market.

Vikings push back void date, creating more time for potential deal with Aaron Jones

Jones, 30, delivered a career-best season in his first year with the Vikings. The veteran running back amassed 1,138 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry across 17 games. His ability to stay healthy and produce at a high level played a crucial role in Minnesota’s offensive success.

Jones’ presence provided stability to the Vikings' backfield, complementing the passing attack and taking pressure off the quarterback. His consistency allowed Minnesota to establish a balanced offense, which was instrumental in the team’s 14-3 record and second-place finish in the NFC North.

Despite their regular-season success, the Vikings saw their playoff run cut short with a Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Minnesota's offense struggled to find its rhythm, falling short against a dominant Rams defense.

With the deadline now extended, Minnesota has more time to determine whether Jones will remain part of its plans for the 2025 season. The additional negotiation window also gives Jones the opportunity to assess his future, whether that means returning to the Vikings or testing free agency for a potentially more lucrative deal.

If Minnesota ultimately decides not to re-sign Jones before free agency, the team could explore other options to fill the backfield, including the draft or pursuing another veteran running back on the open market. The decision on Jones' future will be one of the key offseason storylines for the Vikings as they aim to build on their strong 2024 campaign.