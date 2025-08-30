The Minnesota Vikings and veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen reached an agreement on a significant contract adjustment, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The move marks an important development following Thielen’s trade back to Minnesota earlier this week.

Pelissero reported Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the team and Thielen agreed to reduce his salary by $2 million and remove $4 million in incentives. The 35-year-old receiver voluntarily accepted the changes as part of his return to the franchise where he spent the first nine years of his career.

“The #Vikings and WR Adam Thielen have agreed to terms on a revised contract, reducing his salary by $2 million and removing $4M in incentives, per sources. This wasn’t about money — Thielen wanted to come home, and volunteered to help the team’s salary cap to make it happen,” Pelissero wrote.

The adjustment followed a midweek trade between the Vikings and the Carolina Panthers. Minnesota acquired Thielen, along with a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round selection and a 2027 fourth-round pick. The deal ended Thielen’s two-year stint in Carolina and paved the way for his return to Minneapolis.

During his time with the Panthers, Thielen posted productive numbers. In 2023, he caught 103 passes for 1,014 yards, demonstrating his reliability as a possession receiver. Despite battling a hamstring injury in 2024, he added 615 yards and five touchdowns. His performance highlighted his durability and continued value as a veteran presence in an evolving offense.

Adam Thielen’s return bolsters Vikings’ receiver depth ahead of Week 1 matchup vs. Bears

Minnesota’s decision to bring back Thielen comes at a pivotal time. The Vikings are preparing for their first season with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy as the starter. With Jordan Addison suspended for three games following a DUI arrest, Justin Jefferson returning from a hamstring injury, and Jalen Nailor sidelined with a hand injury, the team required immediate help at wide receiver. Thielen’s experience and established chemistry with the franchise provide stability in a critical area of need.

The Detroit Lakes native began his NFL career with Minnesota in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, eventually earning two Pro Bowl selections. Known for his precise route running and reliability on third down, Thielen became a central figure in the Vikings’ offense before his release in 2023 led him to Carolina. His return offers both familiarity and leadership to a team in transition.

The Vikings will open the 2025 regular season on Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CDT on ESPN and ABC. Thielen’s presence is expected to play a key role in shaping Minnesota’s offense early in the season as McCarthy takes on starting duties.

With his contract restructured and his return complete, Thielen’s second stint in Minnesota will carry both emotional and practical significance as the team seeks to navigate a challenging start to the year.