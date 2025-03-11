The Minnesota Vikings retained one of their most important defensive players in cornerback Byron Murphy.

The Vikings will sign Murphy on a three-year contract worth a total of $66 million, per ESPN's Tom Pellisero and Adam Schefter.

Murphy is entering his seventh year in the NFL. He spent his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He later signed with the Vikings in 2023, having been with the team since.

Vikings progress through offseason after Byron Murphy contract

It is a solid move for the Minnesota Vikings to make, considering the huge impact Byron Murphy made in the team's secondary.

Murphy is coming off a career season with the Vikings in 2024. He made 81 tackles, 14 pass deflections, and six interceptions, all career highs across the board. The NFL recognized his efforts, naming him to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

He contributed to a squad that ranked in the top five of scoring defenses, conceding just 19.5 points per game. They ranked second in total rushing yards allowed, 16th in total yards allowed, and 28th in total passing yards allowed. They also finished first in interceptions and total takeaways.

Minnesota finished 14-3 in the regular season, exceeding expectations as one of the better teams in the NFL. However, their playoff run came to an abrupt end after losing 27-9 to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card.

After successfully retaining Murphy, the Vikings will continue their progress in the 2025 offseason. They recently lost quarterback Sam Darnold, who will head over to the Seattle Seahawks.