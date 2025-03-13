The Minnesota Vikings are doing a complete overhaul of their offensive line, as they've made two big moves, with one of them being a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Trade: Vikings guard Ed Ingram is being traded to the Texans, sources say, as Houston continued to rework their offensive line. The former 2nd rounder from LSU is on the move, thanks in part to Minnesota spending big on OL in free agency,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Vikings sent Ingram to the Texans in exchange for a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Ingram started the nine games last season at right guard but was replaced in Week 9 by Dalton Risner. Ingram was drafted 59th overall out of LSU in 2022, and over his three seasons with the Vikings, he started 41 of 48 regular-season games, as well as their playoff game against the New York Giants when he was a rookie.

Almost an hour after the trade, it was announced that they would be releasing center Garrett Bradbury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Vikings plan to release center Garrett Bradbury if they can’t trade him, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport. The team signed veteran Ryan Kelly to replace Bradbury, a first-round pick in 2019 who started 88 games in Minnesota. He turns 30 in June and now is headed elsewhere,” Pelissero wrote.

The Vikings will have a new-look offensive line next season, as they've signed Ryan Kelly and Will Fries to deals in free agency. The hope is that they can find out what they want to do at the quarterback position with San Darnold signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

It will also be another season where Justin Jefferson has to build chemistry with another quarterback, but with his skill set, he should still be able to put up big stats regardless.