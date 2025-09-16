The Minnesota Vikings lost their first game of the season to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. But they also saw numerous key offensive starters go down with injuries.

The Vikings are most pressed about quarterback JJ McCarthy's worrying ankle injury. But now Minnesota has been forced to place running back Aaron Jones on injured reserve with a hamstring injury of his own

Jordan Mason will take over as the Vikings' lead runner. But to help soften to blow of losing Jones, Minnesota has reunited with Cam Akers by signing him to the practice squad, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Akers appeared in 12 games for the Vikings in 2024, and 18 games overall in his two seasons with the franchise. During that 2024 campaign, he ran for 297 yards and a touchdown on 64 carries. He also added two touchdown grabs through the air.

For as long as Jones is out, Mason will be tasked with leading Minnesota's run game. While the Vikings didn't run much against the Falcons, he still led the team with nine carries for 30 yards. And in Week 1, Mason averaged 4.5 yards per carry while turning 15 carries into 68 yards. Jones' absence will give him ample opportunity to prove himself to O'Connell and the coaching staff.

In the meantime, Akers gives Minnesota some continuity. He isn't going to turn the Vikings into rushing world beaters over night. However, Akers understands what O'Connell is trying to do on offense. It shouldn't take long before he is back on the active roster and making an impact on gameday.

If that will watch what Jones brings to the table is yet to be seen, and unlikely. However, the Vikings must trust their running offense more now than ever with McCarthy out. Minnesota is hoping their Mason-Akers tandem still produces a productive rushing attack.