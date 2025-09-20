Week 3 of the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 season was supposed to be a barn-burner between two top teams in the league. Justin Jefferson is going up against his former college teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Brian Flores is trying to find a way to stop the Cincinnati Bengals' high-powered offense.

However, due to injuries to both Burrow and Vikings QB JJ McCarthy, the Vikings-Bengals game will more likely be a gritty, defensive matchup. Carson Wentz is unlikely to light up the scoreboard, after all. After Jake Browning's heroics for the Bengals in their last matchup, Minnesota fans would likely want to have their best defenders available.

Thankfully, the Vikings will welcome a veteran of their defensive lineup back in time for Week 3. Long-time safety Harrison Smith has not made his season debut yet for Minnesota due to an illness. Now, Smith is reportedly ready to return to the field in Week 3, according to Dianna Russini.

“But barring a last-minute setback, Brian Flores’ Vikings defense will get a boost in the form of Harrison Smith, who is set to make his season debut, sources say,” Russini said in her report.

Article Continues Below

Smith is the most tenured Viking on the roster, being drafted by Minnesota back in 2012 with their first-round pick. Despite being old relative to other players in his position, Smith is still one of the better safeties in the league. His return should add some much-needed punch to a Vikings' defense that's ranked 17th in total defense so far this year.

The Vikings are going to be wary of Browning's play this time around. In their 2023 matchup, the Bengals QB completed 29 of his 41 attempts for 324 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Despite their best efforts, the Vikings lost after giving up a game-tying touchdown to Tee Higgins late in the game.

Aside from McCarthy, the Vikings will also be without running back Aaron Jones. Jordan Mason will be stepping in for him.