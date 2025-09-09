JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings treated NFL fans to one more primetime comeback. Ending a brutal 14-game trend in the process against the Chicago Bears.

McCarthy sparked Minnesota's rally following a costly interception, erasing an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to win 27-24. Their comeback arrived 24 hours after the Buffalo Bills' improbable victory over the Baltimore Ravens — which saw Buffalo down by 15 in the fourth quarter.

But for McCarthy and the Vikings, they ended this personal slide against Chicago per Sportsnet Stats.

“Entering Monday, the Vikings were 0-14 all time at the Bears when trailing by 11+ points through three quarters,” the account posted on X (formerly Twitter).

McCarthy picked up NFL victory No. 1 against the pro team he grew up cheering for. But needed to shed a rigid start to make it happen.

How Vikings unleashed JJ McCarthy on Bears

The 2024 NFL Draft first rounder waited one whole year to finally make his league debut. His torn ACL wiped his season away.

The Bears handed him a rough introduction into the league by sacking him right away. Chicago then forced Minnesota's punt team to come out twice. The Bears attacked fiercely without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was a late scratch before kickoff with groin and calf injuries.

Article Continues Below

McCarthy eventually settled right in front of head coach Kevin O'Connell. And the head coach cranked up the offensive volume with his new QB1.

Justin Jefferson became the recipient of McCarthy's first-ever touchdown pass. The former Michigan star later hit Aaron Jones deep to place the Vikings ahead.

J.J. McCarthy to Aaron Jones Sr. for the TD as the Vikings take the lead 🔥pic.twitter.com/sxXsL2Z7MT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2025

O'Connell really took the NFL training wheels off of McCarthy with under three minutes left. The head coach called a gutsy QB keeper run on third-and-one. McCarthy took advantage of the massive outside opening to place his team ahead for good.

J.J. MCCARTHY MY GOODNESS 😱 He forces his way into the end zone for the TD.pic.twitter.com/mRVj2RYUcz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2025

The national champion QB completed six passes in the final four offensive drives. But won over Viking fans by leading his first fourth quarter comeback — and ending a 14-game blemish facing Minnesota in the fourth quarter.