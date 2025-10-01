The Minnesota Vikings continue to navigate an uncertain quarterback situation as Week 5 approaches. Rookie J.J. McCarthy remains in recovery from an ankle injury, while right tackle Brian O’Neill is also sidelined with an MCL sprain.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed both are week-to-week, with McCarthy considered slightly more likely to make progress in practice. The team “hopes” the young signal-caller can return to the field soon, but O’Connell emphasized he will not rush him back until McCarthy completes a full week of practice.

For now, the Vikings must prepare for another London showdown against the Cleveland Browns with veteran Carson Wentz likely under center.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the table is set for Wentz to start his third straight game. McCarthy continues his rehab, and with Minnesota playing the second leg of its European swing, the coaching staff could use the upcoming Week 6 bye to give the rookie more recovery time before a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fowler noted that McCarthy’s injury status bears close watching, but his “early read” is that Wentz will get the nod in London.

Wentz’s performance has been a mixed bag since stepping in. He managed game flow in his first start but leaned on Minnesota’s defense to secure the result. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, he put up his best statistical game in years with 350 yards and two touchdowns, but his two costly interceptions ultimately sank the comeback effort.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison both delivered 100-yard games, highlighting the strength of the passing attack, yet Wentz was under siege behind a shaky offensive line.

That offensive line remains the unit most under scrutiny. In Dublin, Wentz was sacked six times, and the ground game produced just 57 rushing yards.

The Browns’ defensive front poses another difficult matchup, and unless Minnesota shores up protection, offensive efficiency will be hard to sustain.

With the Vikings sitting at 2-2 and staying abroad for another week, the QB situation looms large. Wentz offers experience, but McCarthy is the long-term answer.

The bye week could prove to be the ideal reset point before the franchise hands the reins back to its rookie starter.