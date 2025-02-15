The New England Patriots have a new coach, and a new mission. That mission is to return to the postseason, where they haven't been in quite a while. Entering 2025, New England has had three head coaches over the last three seasons. Mike Vrabel is the new man in charge.

With a new coach, comes a new roster. There are several players likely headed out the door after last year's disappointing season. The Patriots fired Jerod Mayo after going 4-13. He lasted just one season. Vrabel is likely to have a little bit of a longer leash, but must win some games right away.

Here are three cut candidates heading into the 2025 offseason for the Patriots.

Kendrick Bourne, WR

The first candidate is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Bourne finished the 2024 season with 28 catches, for 305 yards and a touchdown.

The wide receiver room for New England is getting a bit crowded, and cap space is also an issue for the team. That puts Bourne in the crosshairs as a cut candidate.

“The Patriots have some young pass-catchers to bring along and will definitely be on the lookout for new options in free agency. Cutting Bourne would add $4.9 million to their cap space number,” NFL insider Alex Ballentine wrote, per Sports Illustrated.

That's a big number. Bourne hasn't exactly set the world on fire in New England either. He's finished the last three seasons with fewer than 500 receiving yards. He did have an injury in 2023, that sidelined him for a good portion of the season.

Ben Brown, C

Ben Brown is a center who was signed to the team last season, from the practice squad. He received high marks from coach Mayo when he was upgraded. Brown got hurt near the end of the year.

The center was brought in really as a reserve due to some injuries on the offensive line. New England had several linemen get hurt near the end of the year, including David Andrews and Jake Andrews.

Brown is a valuable commodity in that he is a center. But the Patriots may not need him now, since David Andrews is returning this coming season. Andrews could only play in four games in 2024 for New England, and he's the starter.

Brown may remain with the team in some capacity, but he certainly is a cut candidate.

There's one final player to look at.

JaMycal Hasty, RB

Hasty was used primarily on special teams in 2024. He did get some carries, but found himself working behind Rhamondre Stevenson and other rushers in the offense.

Hasty had just 20 carries throughout the 2024 season, for 69 yards. He did log a touchdown receiving, but wasn't really involved in the offense.

Hasty is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Patriots are likely to let him go. He was able to make the team in 2024, after being a possible cut last season as well.

The Patriots haven't reached the playoffs since the 2021 season. The team has only one playoff appearance in the last five years. Vrabel certainly has his work cut out for him, but the future could be bright for the team. New England has young quarterback Drake Maye, and some other promising prospects.

The NFL Draft starts April 24. New England has the fourth overall selection, and a lot of areas to fix.