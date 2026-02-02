The Seattle Seahawks have a special talent in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But the New England Patriots have a standout in Christian Gonzalez. And here’s how the matchup between Smith-Njigba and Gonzalez can decide Seahawks-Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

It’s going to be a fun battle to watch. Both of these players are among the best at their positions in the NFL. Gonzalez earned a Pro Bowl berth this season while Smith-Njigba did likewise in the NFC.

But will one of them have the edge? Will Smith-Njigba cut loose for a long score? Will Gonzalez break up a few key passes? Will the Seahawks direct most of their passing game plan away from Gonzalez?

Whatever the case, Mike Vrabel and the Patriots' defense will like have the biggest impact on whether this individual matchup will decide Super Bowl LX.

It starts with the type of defense the Patriots will play

If the Patriots go heavy with their man defense, a lot of pressure will be put on Gonzalez. He is expected to shadow Smith-Njigba.

And when the Seahawks see man coverage, quarterback Sam Darnold uses his wideouts, according to a post on X by Warren Sharp.

“Seahawks WR target rate vs MAN coverage: 78.0% (#1 in NFL)

Seahawks WR target rate vs ZONE coverage: 56.1%

#1 largest drop-off in the NFL (21.9%)

Mike Vrabel's decision in how he wants to defend Seattle will influence targets massively.

(*using 2nd half of season data)”

The Patriots will likely use a combination of defensive looks. But when it’s on Gonzalez, he should be up to the task.

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez said he’s not making changes

It’s the same routine, according to 985thesportshub.com.

“I’m preparing the same way, it’s football at the end of the day,” Gonzalez said. “Same game I played my whole life, it's just, the Super Bowl. I mean, of course there’s a little nerves. Little nervous the closer you get to it, but it's football. The field is the same length. Just a couple more people there. The stage isn’t really going to change your preparation or anything.”

Gonzalez said he expects a variety of attacks from Smith-Njigba.

“He can run all the routes,” Gonzalez said. “He’s got a really big route tree. I mean, he’s just a competitor at the end of the day. He loves going up, getting that competition. So just got to be myself and go out there and make the play when my numbers called.”

Gonzalez is in his third NFL season. He didn’t have any interceptions this year, but that doesn’t mean Darnold is going to test him all over the place. But it could mean that Darnold might not be afraid to challenge Gonzalez a time or two.

There’s plenty to watch for in the matchup

Smith-Njigba makes it challenging, according to patspulpit.com.

“Jaxon is really good. Elite,” Gonzalez said. “They line him up everywhere. He’s outside, in the slot, and in the backfield. He’s just able to do everything. Smooth, makes it look like he’s not even running.

“They do a really good job of getting him the ball, and he’s a competitor. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be fun to see him and his whole offense. They’re the other best team.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Smith-Njigba is capable of making things happen.

“Just sudden, savvy, competitive, really good play strength for his stature,” Vrabel said about the 23-year-old, who, like him, played college football at Ohio State. “He’s not a 6-foot-3, 220-pound receiver, but he’s got great play strength. He’s a really good at contested catches. Good route craft, understanding of zone and man. Great body control.”

A lot of eyes will be locked on this battle

It should be entertaining, according to Seahawks.com.

“I’m most excited to see Christian Gonzalez vs. Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” said Boston Herald Patriots beat reporter Doug Kyed. “They barely faced each other in last season's matchup because Gonzalez was matched up against D.K. Metcalf. I think that changes this Sunday since Smith-Njigba is clearly the best playmaker on the Seahawks' offense and maybe the best receiver in the game. Gonzalez, who's soft-spoken but exudes confidence, has to be considered a top-five cornerback in the league, as well.

“The most impressive thing about both players is how smooth they are for their size. They're also both natives of the Dallas area and graduated in the same high school class, yet never faced each other. Gonzalez, at least, has known about Smith-Njigba since they were in high school.”

Here’s maybe the toughest part of the equation. One of these guys could turn one play into a game-changer. A pick-six for Gonzalez could wreck the Seahawks’ hopes. While a long touchdown reception might make Gonzalez the goat. All lowercase.