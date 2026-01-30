Before the start of the 2025-26 season, the Seattle Seahawks acquired quarterback Sam Darnold and traded away DK Metcalf to make Jaxon Smith-Njigba the No. 1 wide receiver on the team. At the time, both moves were viewed as bold and risky, but they seemingly paid off. With the club going to Super Bowl LX, Darnold reveals what it's like throwing the ball to Smith-Njigba.

During a guest appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” the 28-year-old quarterback called his teammate a “special talent” when asked to describe what it's like throwing to his superstar wide receiver. Darnold then went into depth about what makes Smith-Njigba so great on the football field.

“He's just a special talent,” said Darnold about Smith-Njigba. “He's someone that is very quarterback-friendly. He allows, you know, with his body language and the way that he runs routes, he's very friendly to throw to. It doesn't make it easier to cover him, if that makes sense. It's easy for me to feel kinda what he's thinking and what he's doing on the field, and to read his body language.

“Whether he's gonna come out of a route at full speed or if he's gonna come out of a route and maybe wrap the corner and show me his numbers and maybe slow down a little bit. But like I said, that doesn't make it any easier for the defense. He makes everything look the same. With all the different routes and stems that come off those routes.”

Article Continues Below

"He's a special talent." – Sam Darnold on throwing to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. pic.twitter.com/D3NBi5Mi9r — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 30, 2026

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a career year in his first season playing with Sam Darnold. The 23-year-old wideout led the league in receiving yards with 1,793 while also recording 119 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

His presence in Super Bowl LX should play a factor for the Seahawks. However, Smith-Njigba will have his hands full in the title game, as the two-time Pro Bowler is expected to match up against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.