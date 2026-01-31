Christian Gonzalez has been a key contributor for the New England Patriots all season long. His presence in the secondary has helped the defense tremendously, and that should continue to be the case in Super Bowl LX. Heading into the title game, one unique stat from Gonzalez could spell trouble for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

The 23-year-old cornerback has only allowed 44.6% of passes thrown his way to be completed. That's well below the league average of 64.3%. Darnold and the Seahawks' offense could have some trouble during the Super Bowl if they choose to target Gonzalez throughout the contest.

Throwing at Christian Gonzalez is a choice 🔒 pic.twitter.com/15AmEUlCTD — PFF (@PFF) January 31, 2026

Gonzalez, who is in his third year in the NFL, arguably had the best season of his career so far. He played in 14 of the available 17 games, missing the first three of the regular season due to a hamstring injury. Through those 14 games, the former Oregon Duck recorded 69 combined tackles (54 solo) and 10 pass deflections. His tackle totals are the highest in his career so far.

It was also the first time in his career that Christian Gonzalez failed to record at least one interception during the regular season. However, he did snag what turned out to be a game-clinching interception in the Patriots' 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Round.

We should expect Gonzalez to continue serving as one of New England's top players in Super Bowl LX. Although the Seahawks are the betting favorite as of January 31 to win the championship, the Patriots have the tools necessary to pull off a win as well. And Christian Gonzalez should play a major role in helping slow down Seattle's spectacular offense.