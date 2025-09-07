The New England Patriots came up just short in Mike Vrabel's head coaching debut with the team, falling 20-13 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Vrabel kept it blunt while discussing the team's loss.

The Patriots looked solid in the first half, holding a 10-7 lead at the break. However, they were held scoreless until a mere 13 seconds were left in the game. New England was unable to put together a consistent brand of football.

Vrabel wasn't shying away from the team's struggles in his post game interview. Overall, he thinks the Patriots missed some crucial opportunities, via Chad Graff of The Athletic.

“Too many missed opportunities, too many penalties,” Vrabel said. “Didn't take advantage of bad football.”

New England missed a field goal in the second quarter. They punted six times total as quarterback Drake Maye threw an interception. The Raiders suffered similar struggles, as Geno Smith had a pick and they punted five times. But ultimately, they were able to capitalize and hold firm, whereas Vrabel's squad hit a wall.

It was just his first game at the helm, meaning there will be plenty of learning moments for the head coach and the entire roster. They'll look to bounce back and earn a victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

As the Patriots prepare, it's clear what Vrabel will be emphasizing with his team. He wants to see a full team effort from the first to the final whistle. If they want to come out victorious, New England cannot squander any opportunity presented to them.