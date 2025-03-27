The New England Patriots are having one exciting offseason. Patriots fans have plenty of reason for optimism after a disappointing 2024 campaign where their team only won four games. New England replaced Jerod Mayo with head coach Mike Vrabel to get things started. Vrabel has wasted no time in putting his stamp on the roster.

New England entered NFL free agency with the most cap space of any team. The Patriots put that cap space to good use, bringing in several talented free agents. They brought in Carlton Davis III on a $60 million contract and landed former Eagles star Milton Williams on a whopping $104 million contract.

The Patriots also added WR Stefon Diggs on a three-year contract worth $69 million on Tuesday.

These additions alone make the Patriots a much more dangerous team than they were in 2024. They will become even stronger after the 2025 NFL draft.

New England has a full war chest of picks this year. The Patriots have nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the fourth overall pick.

But which players will they target following NFL free agency?

Below we will explore who the Patriots may select in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

DT Mason Graham – Michigan – fourth overall pick

The Patriots swipe up Michigan star Mason Graham with the fourth overall pick.

This would be a surprising pick after Graham's draft stock took a hit following the NFL Combine. That said, it is easy to see the logic of the pick.

Graham would join Milton Williams and Christian Barmore on New England's defensive line. The Patriots essentially double down on a strength by adding Graham to an already stacked defensive line.

The Patriots may still want to use a traditional nose tackle on many early-down situations. After all, they did bring in Khyiris Tonga in free agency. However, with Graham they have the option to really get after the passer with Williams, Barmore, and Graham all on the field at once.

Good, not great, pick by the Patriots.

DT T.J. Sanders – South Carolina – 38th overall pick

New England double dips on defensive linemen by adding T.J. Sanders in the second round.

Sanders is a versatile interior defender who is competent against the run and surprisingly quick when rushing the passer.

One thing is certain – New England is set on their d-line for years to come. After adding Sanders, they have a solid four-player rotation all locked up for several seasons.

RB Dylan Sampson – Tennessee – 69th overall pick

Sampson is a solid one-cut back who would make the perfect pair with Rhamondre Stevenson.

Scouts say that Sampson needs to improve on his ball security and pass protection. This is especially true if Sampson wants to compete with Antonio Gibson for reps on third down.

Sampson had a huge 2024 season and earned several honors in his only season as the lead back with the Volunteers. He started all 13 games and put up just shy of 1,500 rushing yards.

This is a great value pick by the Patriots.

C Jared Wilson – Georgia – 77th overall pick

The Patriots finally invest in their offensive line by adding Jared Wilson.

New England already added Garrett Bradbury during free agency, so it would be interesting to see what their plan is for Wilson during his rookie season.

Could Wilson compete with Layden Robinson and Sidy Sow for the left guard spot? Or will Wilson simply be interior offensive line depth?

At worst, the Patriots get some affordable o-line depth by drafting Wilson.

S Andrew Mukuba – Texas – 106th overall pick

Mukuba could be an eventual successor for Kyle Dugger at strong safety.

Scouts love many of his traits and believe he could be ready for a role in his rookie season.

I could see the Patriots giving him some reps in three-safety sets or as a sub player during his rookie season.

T Ajani Cornelius – Oregon – 144th overall pick

Cornelius brings more competition to the table at the tackle position. Outside of Morgan Moses, the Patriots do not have many players they can trust.

Cornelius feels like a lock to make the final roster because he fills a huge need at an important position. However, that does not guarantee him a starting job.

WR Efton Chism III – Eastern Washington – 217th overall pick

It is hard not to make the Cooper Kupp comparison with Efton Chism III.

Chism III is a master route runner who has reliable hands and good short-area quickness.

Wide receiver is not a huge need after the Diggs signing. However, the Patriots could still use some reinforcements on offense.

This is a great process pick.

WR Jimmy Horn Jr. – Colorado – 220th overall pick

The Patriots take another shot at receiver with Jimmy Horn Jr.

Horn Jr. was a role player for the Buffaloes in 2024, only logging 37 receptions for 441 yards and one touchdown.

He would be a long shot to make the final roster.

RB Ja'Quinden Jackson – Arkansas – 238th overall pick

There isn't much to say about this pick.

Jackson projects as practice squad player who could be elevated in case Stevenson goes down with an injury.

Jackson lacks NFL speed, but that is okay for a power back who will likely only be used in short-yardage situations.

Ultimately, he is no lock to make the roster. The Patriots simply reserve the right to kick the tires on him during their offseason program and training camp.