The New England Patriots are in the thick of all possible scenarios for the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL analyst Mel Kiper Jr. understands it as well as anyone. While names like Will Campbell could be on their radar, the franchise is in a unique spot. After all, the Patriots formerly had the No. 1 pick, before losing it in a win against the Buffalo Bills.

As a result, Kiper Jr detailed in an ESPN article about what he sees the franchise doing.

“This is a trade-back spot if something presents itself,” Kiper Jr said. “(Abdul) Carter and (Travis) Hunter are off the board, and one of the top two quarterbacks is still available. I'd bet the Patriots will be getting a few calls if the board falls this way, and I'm sure they'll be very interested given the holes on their roster.”

Some of the holes are quite glaring. New England was 31st in pass block win rate in 2024 (50.9%) and allowed the league's fifth-most sacks (52). With franchise quarterback Drake Maye entering his sophomore season, making sure he's protected is key. Even with Maye's size, giving him time to throw could do wonders.

Mel Kiper Jr sees the Patriots making a necessary move

If they are not able to materialize a trade, then LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell could be the move. The senior was an All-American this season for the Tigers. Not to mention, he competed in the SEC, arguably the toughest conference in college football. There are plenty of future NFL defensive linemen he is matched up with.

In an interview, Campbell explained the expectations of being an offensive lineman. His approach could be something that new head coach Mike Vrabel is interested in.

Still, Kiper Jr feels that the Patriots could go for the lineman if they don't make a trade.

“But if nothing materializes, I like (Will) Campbell checking a box for New England,” Kiper said. “They can't have that with second-year quarterback Drake Maye trying to take the next step in his development. Campbell has the sound technique to effectively seal off the blind side, but he could also boost this offensive line on the inside if he ultimately fits better at guard.”

Luckily, they have time to make a decision. Although the Patriots could have three possible draft scenarios, Kiper Jr feels that this is the best course of action for the franchise to go. If no trade happens, Campbell could quickly become the next member of the Patriots.