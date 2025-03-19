The New England Patriots are looking to rebuild. New England has had three coaches in the last three seasons, and the team is looking for answers. One team insider thinks that the Patriots could be looking at some trades for a few positions.

“Left tackle and receiver. It was hard to pick just one. The Patriots are preaching patience, but the options left in free agency aren't plentiful (LT Cam Robinson, WR Keenan Allen et al), so they might have to get creative, which could mean trying to entice a team to make a trade,” Patriots insider Mike Reiss wrote for ESPN.

The Patriots made efforts in free agency to get some offensive players, but it didn't go as well as hoped. New England did however find some solid defensive players.

New England has a young quarterback in Drake Maye, so adding some depth on the offensive line is understandable. The team also needs weapons to support the quarterback, so getting a receiver also makes sense.

Mike Vrabel is now the head coach of the Patriots, after taking over from Jared Mayo. Mayo was dismissed from the team following a 4-13 season in 2024.

Patriots added some defensive depth for 2025

New England got a major acquisition this offseason by picking up defensive tackle Milton Williams. Williams previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots will clearly rely on him to help rush the quarterback.

Williams finished the 2024 regular season with five sacks, to go with 11 solo tackles. He collected 24 total tackles on the year. In his career, Williams has 11.5 sacks and 132 total tackles.

The Patriots defense also added linebacker Harold Landry and cornerback Carlton Davis to help the unit. Vrabel is a defensive-minded coach, so it is clear that the defense is an area he wanted to focus on. Davis, Landry and Williams are all likely to get a chance at starting for the team in 2025.

Vrabel last coached for the Tennessee Titans, before parting ways with the organization in 2023. He spent the 2024 season as a consultant and analyst for the Cleveland Browns. He has also worked as a defensive coach for the Houston Texans.

Patriots fans are hopeful and optimistic things are about to get much better in Boston.