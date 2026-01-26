The New England Patriots are heading to Super Bowl LX after a hard-fought 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. With the win, New England secured its first Super Bowl appearance since 2018 and extended its record to 12 Super Bowl berths as a franchise.

The game became a battle not just between teams, but against the winter itself. Heavy snow picked up at halftime, gusty winds disrupted both offenses, and stadium staff used leaf blowers to clear the field during commercial breaks. Nevertheless, Patriots kicker Andy Borregales converted a 23-yard field goal in the second half, which clinched the win.

New England overcame a first-half deficit, finishing the game undefeated in true road playoff games this season at 9-0. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards and added 65 rushing yards and a touchdown, while the defense limited Denver to just 209.7 yards, leading all playoff teams in yards allowed per game.

As the team soaked in the win, Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams recounted head coach Mike Vrabel's message to the players:

“No curfew tonight. But the bus leaving at 8 in the morning— so if you ain’t on it, you ain’t playing in the Bowl.”

When pressed if Vrabel really said that, Williams replied, “Oh yeah. I ain’t playing.”

The team will remain in Denver overnight due to weather, allowing players time to enjoy their accomplishment, but the 8 a.m. departure remains non-negotiable.

After consecutive 4-13 seasons in 2023 and 2024, New England has completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent NFL history in Vrabel's first season as Patriots head coach. The 50-year-old's leadership, combined with Maye's development, has restored New England to championship relevance. The Patriots' success this year has a lot to do with Vrabel's defensive approach, with the team consistently generating pressure and minimizing mistakes throughout the season.

For many New England players, this is their first Super Bowl experience. The roster has been overhauled since the team's last appearance in 2018, with no remaining players from that campaign. Veterans like Williams, who joined in free agency, and cornerback Carlton Davis, a former Super Bowl champion, bring experience, but the majority of the roster is experiencing this stage for the first time.

The Patriots will return to New England on Monday to begin preparations for Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks. Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a player, could become the first individual in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as both a player and head coach with the same franchise if the Patriots prevail.