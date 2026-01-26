The New England Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl. They may not have played an artistic game in beating the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship game, but they did just enough during the brutal weather conditions in the second half to earn their spot in Super Bowl LX.

The Patriots will represent the AFC at Levi's Stadium Feb. 8. They broke a 7-7 halftime tie when placekicker Andy Borregales kicked a 23-yard field on the opening possession of the third quarter. Shortly after the go-ahead 3-pointer, a winter storm that included snow and wind impacted both teams and prevented any further scoring.

As bad as the weather was in Denver, it was far worse in Massachusetts where a massive storm was dumping as much as 2 feet of snow in the Boston area. As a result of the storm, the Patriots decided to stay in Denver overnight and delay their return home until Monday.

While that decision clearly makes sense from a safe travel perspective, it may not be so easy to return to Massachusetts on Monday because more snow is expected to fall.

Quarterback Drake Maye did not have the kind of passing day that has allowed him to become a legitimate MVP candidate. However, he avoided the kind of mistakes that could have given the Broncos the victory. He completed 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards. While he did not throw a touchdown pass, he was able to run for a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter and that allowed the Patriots to tie the game.

Denver had taken a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when QB Jarrett Stidham — playing for the injured Bo Nix — connected with Courtland Sutton on a 6-yard TD pass.

The Patriots defense stopped the Broncos after that, and head coach Mike Vrabel's team is celebrating their AFC Championship.