The New England Patriots are coming off a season in which they recorded a 4-13 record. With the offseason midway through, the club hopes for more success in the future. The past is the past, and head coach Mike Vrabel made that extremely clear in a recent comment.

In the first episode of “Forged in Foxborough,” a YouTube series produced by the Patriots' organization, Vrabel spoke about the struggles the team faced a season ago. The 49-year-old head coach didn't hold back, as he simply does not care about how the team ended the 2024-25 campaign.

“Why the f*** would I care about what happened last year?” Vrabel said. “I'm worried about what's going to go right today and tomorrow and the next day. We're not worried about what went wrong. We're focused on what's going to go right.”

The Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as head coach in January this year after giving Jerod Mayo a one-year stint in the position. Things went south fast, as New England struggled throughout despite giving Drake Maye a shot at playing starting quarterback. But the roster lacked talent, depth, and leadership last season.

New England went out of its way to make notable moves this offseason in the hopes of righting the ship. Vrabel plays a key role in that, as he's had success as a head coach before during his tenure with the Tennessee Titans. Some key additions made this offseason for the Patriots include Stefon Diggs, Harold Landry, Milton Williams, and Morgan Moses.

It's unclear exactly how the Patriots will fare next season, but hopes are high within the organization. With Maye entering the second year of his career, the franchise seemingly hopes he can take a big step in development and lead the team to a successful year.

Maye ended his rookie campaign with 2,276 passing yards and 15 touchdowns while recording a 66.6% completion percentage through 13 games played. The Patriots won three of their four games with Maye under center.