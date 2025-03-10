The New England Patriots are loading up on defense for new head coach and former All-Pro linebacker Mike Vrabel, but they are also addressing their most glaring need in NFL free agency. In an effort to improve the league's worst offensive line, the Pats have agreed to a $24 million contract with veteran right tackle Morgan Moses, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The deal, which is worth up to $28.5 million, will ideally help young quarterback Drake Maye stay on his feet for the foreseeable future. The Patriots' offense is still thin– they were unable to lure away Chris Godwin from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers– but protecting the man tapped to be the franchise cornerstone is the least management can do at this time.

What Morgan Moses can add to the Patriots

Moses turned 34 years old on March 3 and will enter his 12th NFL season, which will have some fans worrying about a possible decline or durability issues. He missed six games combined the last two years after logging a full season every year but his rookie campaign. Fans can take comfort in knowing that the former third-round draft pick out of Virginia has shown the ability to play through injuries, demonstrating his renowned toughness.

Moses' productivity dipped last season with the Jets, but he still posted an acceptable 69.2 pass-blocking grade while allowing just two sacks and 16 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. In addition to what the 6-foot-6, 335-pound talent can bring to the trenches, he possesses the leadership and experience this locker room needs. Vrabel wants to inject a new attitude into the franchise, and a reliable tackle like Moses can help set the tone heading into next season.

New England is stealing headlines left and right after securing deals with defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis and linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane. Morgan Moses is arguably the least flashy of those additions, but if all goes as the Patriots plan, his impact will be strongly felt in the 2025-26 NFL campaign.