A former New England Patriots head coach is getting involved after another former Patriots coach was snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bill Parcells thinks it is ludicrous that both Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft didn't make the Hall this year.

“The snubs on both of these men … it’s ridiculous,” Parcells said, per The Athletic. “They unquestionably deserve to be in.”

Parcells then went on to question what the Hall of Fame voters were thinking.

“The voters made a mockery of the whole thing,” he added. “Too many people get personal with their feelings instead of doing the job. That’s what happened here.”

Parcells coached the Patriots from 1993-1996. He didn't win a Super Bowl there, but Belichick did. In fact, Belichick won six of them there with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Parcells also worked as head coach of the New York Giants, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.

New England goes for a seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday, against the Seattle Seahawks.

There has been outrage after Bill Belichick was snubbed from the Hall of Fame

Following the Belichick snub, several people have openly questioned the induction process. The Hall of Fame is also looking at making changes after Belichick didn't make the cut. That includes a return to in-person voting, as well as other possible tweaks.

Belichick no longer coaches in the NFL, but certainly made his mark on the game. He also was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Belichick's success though came undoubtedly with Brady and the Patriots, while working for Kraft.

Belichick now coaches in college at North Carolina. His partner Jordon Hudson threw a big party for him, after he was snubbed from the Hall of Fame.

Several analysts and commentators have spoken out angrily following the snub. Several Hall of Famers, including former wide receiver Cris Carter, say that the Hall will make changes moving forward.

Time will tell when Belichick and Kraft do get inducted.