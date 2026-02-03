The New England Patriots will be back in the Super Bowl this weekend. New England has also been in the spotlight this week because former head coach Bill Belichick was snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. He is now joined by another prominent Patriots figure who also did not make the cut.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was not selected for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during this year's class, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kraft was a first-time finalist this year. However, he did not receive enough votes from the 50-person selection committee to be included in the Class of 2026.

The complete Class of 2026 will be announced at NFL Honors on Thursday night ahead of Super Bowl 60.

Schefter noted that Kraft and Belichick inadvertently became rivals this year because of the Hall of Fame's new voting requirements.

Kraft was one of five finalists among contributors, coaches and senior players who last appeared in a game in 2000 or before. He was the contributor finalist and Belichick was the coach along with Roger Craig, Ken Anderson, and L.C. Greenwood as players.

There was some speculation that voter advocacy for Kraft led to Belichick getting snubbed. Now that both figures did not make the HOF, that theory should be put to bed.

Kraft even advocated for Belichick after news of his HOF snub broke last week.

“Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick's record and body of work speak for themselves,” Kraft said in his statement last Wednesday.

Naturally Kraft and Belichick have similar resumes with each a part of the Patriots' dynasty. So it makes sense that Kraft would stick up for his former coach's resume.

Ultimately, both Kraft and Belichick feel destined to have spots in Canton. They simply have to wait their turn before they can join the Pro Football Hall of Fame.