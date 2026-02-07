The NFL world was rocked after it was announced that Bill Belichick wouldn't be making the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Belichick won six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots. Following that snub, some changes are coming to how the Hall of Fame inducts its members.

Hall of Fame voting will return to in-person voting, per the Associated Press, after moving to virtual due to the COVID pandemic. There are also some other changes in store.

“He (Hall of Fame President Jim Porter) also said the vote will likely happen closer to the annual reveal at NFL Honors — the Thursday before the Super Bowl — to reduce the chances of leaks. He added that the Hall would consider releasing vote totals and individual ballots in the future but won't do it for this year's class,” the AP reported.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also was left out of this year's class.

Hall of Fame voters are receiving backlash for leaving out Bill Belichick

Belichick won all his Super Bowls with legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady. The head coach also spent some time working with the Cleveland Browns, as their head coach. He currently works in college football leading North Carolina.

Article Continues Below

There was outrage after Belichick was left out of the Hall of Fame.

“We'll do some tweaks, and we'll take a look,” Porter said. “We're going to do what's best for the Hall of Fame. My job is to protect the integrity of the Hall, protect the integrity of the process.”

Porter says he is reluctant to make large, sweeping changes. He believes that could infringe on the rights of the Hall of Fame voters.

“I'm not here to tell them who the most deserving is,” Porter said. “If the Hall was to tell who the most deserving is, we wouldn't need them to vote. We understand that. We just want the rules followed.”

Belichick's partner Jordon Hudson announced she was throwing a party for Belichick, after it was announced he was left out.