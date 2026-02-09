Even after an excellent season, Super Bowl 60 did not go according to plan for the New England Patriots. The Seattle Seahawks crushed New England 29-13 on Sunday in a game that got out of control quickly. The fact that New England did not put up much of a fight has led to a lot of questions on Monday. One noted Patriots fan is questioning one player's health after the big game.

Bill Simmons was not pleased with what he saw from QB Drake Maye during the Super Bowl.

“He was horrible. I’ve watched every snap of his career, I think, and that was by far the most frazzled and terrible he’s ever been in a game that I’ve watched,” Simmons said on Monday, via The Bill Simmons Podcast. “They were doing a good job of pointing out, like he was missing open guys. The defense was really good. The defense, there were still spots and there were guys open, and there were plays to make. And he just didn’t make the plays.”

Patriots fans were rightly surprised by the MVP runner-up playing so poorly in a big game. Maye finished 27-of-43 for 295 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Simmons broached the topic of whether or not Maye was battling through injury on Sunday.

“The one that’s really going to have legs is whether Drake was hurt,” Simmons added. “Because we never find out until after what was wrong with people and this was a guy who competed 73% of his passes. He was one of the most accurate regular season passers in the history of professional football. And then in the playoffs he was not accurate so what happened?”

Maye was battling through a shoulder injury ahead of Super Bowl 60. He reassured fans a week before the Super Bowl that “I'll be just fine” but those look like hollow words now.

In the aftermath of the Super Bowl, Maye admitted that he received an injection in his shoulder before the game. That suggests he needed to injection to play at an adequate level throughout the whole game.

It is possible that Maye reaggravated his shoulder injury during the game. But that is still speculation at this point.

Either way, Patriots fans will still be left searching for answers after another brutal Super Bowl loss.