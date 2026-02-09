New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye insisted that he was okay before they faced the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX despite dealing with a shoulder injury.

Maye and coach Mike Vrabel downplayed its severity, claiming that it was more of a discomfort rather than a critical injury.

The 23-year-old Maye did look good on Sunday against the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. He went 27-of-43 for 295 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots, however, fell short, 29-13.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the second-year signal-caller admitted that he “received a pain-killing injection” before the game.

“He made it clear he was ‘ready to go.' At the same time, this adds some context to what he was managing injury-wise,” noted Reiss on X.

Maye threw two interceptions, both in the fourth quarter, and was sacked six times, as the Seahawks employed unforgiving defense.

Still, some praised the young quarterback for gutting it out despite his shoulder injury. Questions about his toughness were brushed aside, although they ultimately did not get the job done.

There were concerns about Maye in the lead‑up to Super Bowl LX, as he was a limited participant in practice due to his shoulder injury. It started bothering him in the Patriots' win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

Maye, however, maintained a positive disposition, even expressing excitement over his full-circle moment in Super Bowl LX.

He took a big leap in his second year, finishing as a runner-up to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for the MVP award.