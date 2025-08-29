NFL teams rarely release a projected starter less than a week before the season. But the New England Patriots are doing exactly that, adding to the league's ongoing chaos this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Patriots are releasing veteran safety Jabrill Peppers, who still has $4.32 million guaranteed remaining on his contract for this season. In three years with New England, Peppers started 26 games and recorded 178 tackles.

The Patriots' first unofficial depth chart indicated Peppers would be starting alongside safety Kyle Dugger. But with new head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, it seems that Peppers is no longer a fit in New England's defense.

Overall, in his eight years in the NFL, Peppers has over 500 tackles, seven interceptions, and six forced fumbles. He will enter the free agency market just six days before the NFL season kicks off. As for the Patriots, it leaves them with an interesting choice as to who will start at safety.

Who could start at safety for New England?

According to the team's depth chart, veteran Jaylinn Hawkins could be next in line to start at safety. The 2020 fourth-round pick has played five seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Patriots.

While he's started in 32 games during his career, half of those came in 2022 with the Falcons. Since then, Hawkins has started in only 10 games.

Outside of Hawkins, the Patriots are left with two rather inexperienced safeties. Dell Pettus is entering his sophomore season in the league, starting just one game for New England a season ago.

There's also Brendan Schooler, who has yet to start for the Patriots' defense in three seasons with the team. However, he earned AP first-team honors a season ago as a special teamer.

It's likely Vrabel and Williams will elect to go with the veteran Hawkins as the starter. But expect New England to rep most of these safeties in the early weeks to determine who will start alongside Dugger.