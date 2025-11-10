To help his team beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to earn their seventh-straight win, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs scored a touchdown, and his girlfriend, Cardi B, was thrilled.

She shared her reaction to the touchdown. Cardi B posted a suggestive GIF that most can likely put together the meaning of. “When my man score a touchdown… PAT NATION!!!” she captioned the post.

Additionally, she posted a video from her home on her Instagram Stories of her live reaction to the score. She repeatedly says, “That's what I'm f*****g talking about!” and “Bring it home!” in it.

Cardi B reacts to Stefon Diggs’ touchdown during the Patriots game today. 😭🏈 pic.twitter.com/CsD0vNMFuY — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) November 9, 2025

Diggs did, indeed, “bring it home.” He had five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' latest win over the Buccaneers.

Cardi B's relationship with Patriots star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Diggs launched their relationship officially earlier in 2025. However, it was speculated that they were together before they made the announcement.

Recently, the rapper announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child. She has three children with her ex-husband, fellow rapper Offset. However, this is her first with Diggs.

She will give birth to her latest child before her second headlining tour, the Little Miss Drama Tour, begins in Feb. 2026. 35 dates from Feb. 11 to Apr. 18 have been announced. It is in support of her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, which was released on Sept. 19, 2025.

Currently, Diggs is having a career revitalization with the Patriots. He is coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign with the Houston Texans, which was cut short due to him suffering a torn ACL injury eight games into the season.

Through 10 games in 2025, Diggs has more catches (50) and yards (554) than he did in 2024. He's also matched his touchdown total with three, and he has scored them in consecutive weeks from Week 8 to 10.

Previously, Diggs spent five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and four with the Buffalo Bills before going the the Texans. He signed with the Patriots in free agency before the 2025 NFL season.