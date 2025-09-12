New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr will call the plays for the defense during Sunday afternoon's road game versus the Miami Dolphins, as defensive coordinator Terrell Williams remains away from the team to deal with an undisclosed personal issue. Although Kuhr served the role during spring workouts — Williams missed time for an unrelated incident — he will face a brand new challenge in Week 2 of the regular season. And he will do so without Christian Gonzalez and Keion White.

The Second-Team All-Pro cornerback and third-year defensive end were both ruled out for the divisional matchup, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. Gonzalez remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and White is dealing with an illness. Patriots outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, who was a healthy scratch in the squad's season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, will be active and is expected to get some work in light of White's absence, per the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed.

The Patriots are in a tough spot

Considering how much the defense struggled to contain the passing attack in Week 1, and the fact that New England has not won in Miami since before COVID-19, these setbacks could have a significantly negative impact. Gonzalez is a massive difference-maker who established himself as one of the better corners in the league in his first full NFL campaign in 2024-25. He recorded two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 50 solo tackles in 16 games last season. Concern is mounting about his long-term status.

Article Continues Below

White is a key contributor in his own right. While he did struggle versus the Raiders, the 2023 second-round draft pick registered five sacks and 45 total pressures last year. Jennings will do his best to man the edge while he recovers, having accumulated five and a half sacks and 117 solo tackles in 61 career NFL games.

Regardless of the obvious issues plaguing the Dolphins, head coach Mike McDaniel still has a potent offense at his disposal. Kuhr's job was already going to be tough. Now, he will have to get creative and figure out a way to compensate for the absences of Christian Gonzalez and Keion White.

It is unfair to put more pressure on Zak Kuhr's shoulders, but an 0-2 start would extinguish much of the enthusiasm that surrounded the Patriots heading into this season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens.