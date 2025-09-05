What it is supposed to be a season of hope for the New England Patriots is in danger of getting off to a turbulent start following the latest news. Star cornerback Christian Gonzalez will miss Sunday's home game versus the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring injury, per ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Reiss. Making matters worse, promising rookie left tackle Will Campbell is listed questionable with an ankle issue.

Gonzalez's hamstring problem has persisted throughout the summer and will now cost him at least one game during the regular season. He is arguably the Pats' most important defensive player, posting two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and a fumble recovery touchdown during his 2024-25 Second-Team All-Pro campaign. Translation: Geno Smith's job just got considerably easier.