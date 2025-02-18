As a team lacking superstars on their roster, there have now been two New England Patriots players showing Ja'Marr Chase some extra love. First, Drake Maye named Chase as a dream wide receiver to play with. Following Maye's endorsement, Patriots standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez shouted out the Cincinnati Bengals' receiver as the best football player in the entire league, per the Frat Rules Podcast.

“Ja'Marr [Chase] the best football player,” Gonzalez said. “I say he's the best football player because the way [the Bengals] use him. He's not out there just like running routes. Like, they don't line him up at the X and just say, ‘Oh, run a dig route.' I mean, they do occasionally, but what he do is, they move him around. They give him screens. They put him in the backfield, like CeeDee Lamb.

“Like, they use him a lot because he good with the ball in his hands. So, they just want to get him the ball and let him go to work. Because, I mean, Ja'Marr Chase big, too. Ja'Marr Chase like a running back, so when he get the ball in his hands, it's like a little Derrick Henry, really. He ain't as tall, he ain't as big, but Ja'Marr Chase is like 200-something. And he fast, though, like quick. So, they give him the ball.

“But, like, a receiver — like Calvin Ridley — he can run routes. Ja'Marr Chase obviously can run routes, he's an NFL receiver. But, he a football player.”

And after Chase won the receiving triple crown in 2024, it's hard to debate Gonzalez' take.

Sure, the triple crown might cement him as the best receiver in the NFL, but the Patriots' cornerback took it to the next level, naming him the best player in the league.

However, since being selected fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase has yet to complete a season without some type of accolade.

2021: Pro Bowl, Offensive Rookie of the Year, second-team All-Pro

2022: Pro Bowl

2023: Pro Bowl

2024: Pro Bowl, first-team All-Pro

Chase also earned votes for MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2024, but he didn't get selected for either.

However, as one of the top offensive playmakers in the league, Christian Gonzalez considers Chase the best football player in the NFL.