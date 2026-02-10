New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is keeping it all in perspective after his disastrous performance in a season-ending loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Maye's season could not have ended much worse with a three-turnover, six-sack performance in the Super Bowl loss. Despite the sour result, he thanked fans for their support and said he would be ready when the new year begins at his final press conference of the 2025 season.

“Just have 10 weeks until we're back here, so that's not too far away,” Maye said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. “I'm looking forward to it. Appreciate the fans, the support. I know I didn't play as well as I would have liked down the stretch, and I promise to do my best and work hard, get us back to those moments in those games. Can't wait to get back in Gillette, and looking forward to next year.”

Drake Maye’s final message: 10 weeks until we are back … thank you fans … go Pats. pic.twitter.com/qoTZVjj5c1 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 10, 2026

Unfortunately for Maye and the Patriots, history is against them. No quarterback who lost the Super Bowl in his second season has ever made it back, according to Underdog Fantasy.

Everything was perfect for Maye in the regular season. His incredible second-year leap resulted in 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 450 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, good enough to finish as a close second to Matthew Stafford in the 2025 MVP race.

However, Maye's first playoff run was nothing short of a disaster. He threw fewer than 200 passing yards in two of his four postseason games and had just six touchdowns to four interceptions, while his 21 sacks absorbed set a new NFL playoff record.

The Patriots' defense carried them to an AFC Championship, but the Seahawks turned the tables in the Super Bowl. New England fans still have the utmost confidence in Maye and the team, but there is clearly work to be done to return to the big stage in 2026.