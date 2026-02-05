Eleven years ago, Super Bowl XLIX gave football fans one of the most entertaining finishes in the game's history. The Seattle Seahawks appeared to have Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on the ropes. But an ill-timed play-call and subsequent interception by Malcolm Butler at the goal line gave the Patriots their fourth Lombardi Trophy, 28-24.

Now, Seahawks fans have their shot at revenge. But head coach Mike Macdonald views it very differently.

“No,” he said in response to a question about this being a revenge game on Wednesday. “We haven’t talked about it once.”

“It's not for a lack of respect for our teams and our history and what we have done in the past. But we are really focused on this game. It's funny. It is like a meme now, but when we say it's really about us, you've got to back it up with your actions. That is how we live it every day.”

Mike Macdonald was asked whether the Seahawks want to avenge the organization’s loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. “No,” he said with a laugh. “We haven’t talked about it once.” As the questioner noted, no players from those 2014 teams are still on either roster. pic.twitter.com/JUkQ27j9Co — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 4, 2026

The Seahawks were on the doorstep of greatness. Had they defeated the Patriots that fateful Sunday, they would have become the sixth team to ever win back-to-back Super Bowls (Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Patriots).

Like that Seattle team, this iteration plays ferocious defense. They have excellent players at all three levels, which will pose several challenges for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks offense is hitting its stride at the right time. Sam Darnold is playing the best football of his career. Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerged as one of the best receivers in football, and Kenneth Walker III is a sure-fire home run hitter.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in Super Bowl LX.