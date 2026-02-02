New England Patriots fans have officially reached the “investigative detective” stage of Super Bowl week. As the team touched down in San Jose to prepare for their Super Bowl LX showdown against the Seattle Seahawks, every move made by rookie sensation Drake Maye was under a microscope.

The biggest takeaway from the tarmac? Maye was spotted walking off the team jet carrying his own bag with his right hand.

Drake Maye is off the jet, carrying his bag in right hand pic.twitter.com/PHtL3IOdcR — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) February 2, 2026

For a fan base currently obsessed with the health of Maye’s throwing shoulder, this was the equivalent of a “thumbs up” from the medical staff. The New England Patriots quarterback has been battling a lingering shoulder issue that became a major talking point following a brutal AFC Championship game. Seeing him put weight on that right arm without a wince or a brace has sparked a wave of optimism across social media.

The concern isn't exactly unfounded. Maye has been through a physical gauntlet this postseason, facing three consecutive top-five defenses. While his regular-season numbers were MVP-caliber, leading the AFC with 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, the playoffs have been a grind.

Article Continues Below

In the Patriots’ narrow 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos last Sunday, Maye struggled through a blizzard, completing just 10 passes for 86 yards.

However, it was his legs that punched New England's ticket to the big game. Maye accounted for the game’s only touchdown on a six-yard scramble, finishing the afternoon with 65 rushing yards on 10 carries. His ability to create outside the pocket has been the engine of this offense, but he has also taken a beating, suffering 15 sacks over three playoff games.

As the team settles into Northern California, the focus remains on whether Maye can return to the 72% completion rate he flashed during the regular season. Facing a Seattle Seahawks defense that finished the year tied for seventh in sacks, Maye will need all the arm strength he can muster.

The bag-carrying video might just be a small detail, but for a city dreaming of its seventh Lombardi Trophy, it’s the best news they’ve had all week.