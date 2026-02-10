Quavo went big on the New England Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye in Super Bowl LX, and the bet did not cash. The Atlanta rapper put $100,000 on New England to win it all, only to watch the Seattle Seahawks dominate the game and walk away with a 29-13 victory at Levi’s Stadium, TMZ reports.

The loss stung financially, but it did not shake Quavo’s belief in the Patriots or their young quarterback. Speaking with TMZ Sports after the game, the Migos star made it clear he still believes in where New England is headed.

“I bet money on New England, the boys couldn’t fall through for me,” Quavo said as he exited the stadium. Even so, he doubled down on his confidence in Maye and the direction of the franchise.

“This is his second year. He’s looking good; it’s a great time, it’s a great start,” Quavo added. “It’s time to get back to the drawing board.”

Quavo’s optimism comes after a rough night for the Patriots offense. Seattle’s defense overwhelmed New England from the opening drive, limiting Maye and company for most of the game. The Seahawks allowed 331 total yards, many of which came late, once the outcome no longer felt in doubt.

Despite the lopsided score, Quavo framed the loss as part of a larger process rather than a reason to abandon ship. His comments reflected patience with a roster still building around a young quarterback rather than panic after one big loss on the league’s biggest stage.

Quavo also weighed in on the Super Bowl halftime show, offering praise for Bad Bunny, who faced heavy scrutiny ahead of the performance.

“I feel like it was awesome,” Quavo said. “We’re artists. Everybody who gets a chance and opportunity to do the Super Bowl should, and I feel like he killed it and the message at the end was great.”

The Patriots did not lift the Lombardi, and Quavo did not celebrate a winning ticket. Still, his message stayed consistent. The money is gone, but his confidence in Drake Maye and New England’s future remains intact.