After weeks and weeks of anticipation, Shedeur Sanders finally took the field for the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, and the results were… not so good.

Replacing an injured Dillon Gabriel, Sanders was on the field for 28 snaps and turned in a very disappointing debut statline, completing just four of his 16 passes for 47 yards, an interception, and two sacks, one of which resulted in a fumble.

Disappointing? For Browns and Sanders fans, you bet, but in the opinion of Cam Newton, it really can't be too surprising, as the former MVP quarterback believes Kevin Stefanski is purposefully setting him up for failure.

“I'll put it this way. I've said this before, and I'll say it again: I do not think Kevin Stefanski wants Shedeur Sanders to succeed in Cleveland. The reason being is don't tell me what he said. Don't tell me what he's saying. I'm going off of actions. All right, let's go off actions. The actions is if I'm Shedeur or if I'm a Shedeur Sanders fan, I would not want him to take the field because that's going to consistently be the display. We're going to see, it doesn't matter if it's Deshaun Watson. It doesn't matter if it's Shedeur Sanders. It doesn't matter if it's Dillon Gabriel. It doesn't matter if it's Dan Orlovsky. It doesn't matter if it's Cam Newton; you need help in Cleveland. When you have a quarterback that's still making $46 million on your roster and he's not healthy, that impacts the talent that's around them. They are not a good team, but this is the thing that really irks me the most is because he doesn't get any reps,” Newton explained.

Article Continues Below

“Circa 2015. Circa when Cam Newton was the MVP, circa when, hey, my backup for the majority of my career was probably the biggest blessing of my career to have a veteran in Derek Anderson. Ron Rivera still knew we're one play away, kid, from you not being available. We would have anywhere from six to 12 reps in every single practice that allowed Derek to still have an ability to say, ‘Hey, if it goes high, it goes not great.' And some will say, well, can you play the position any different? Well, what is that to say about Brock Purdy? Well, what does that say about any other quarterback that's here? You plan for the ‘what ifs' in this league.”

Is Newton correct? Are the Browns executing malpractice by refusing to give Sanders enough snaps to prepare him for action whenever he's needed? Or will a week of preparing as QB1, should Gabriel remain out, be enough to prepare Sanders for a major come-up in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders? Fans will find out soon enough.