The New England Patriots’ fairytale run to Super Bowl LX ended in a nightmare on Sunday evening. While the team showed incredible grit to reach the championship, the Seattle Seahawks proved to be too much, walking away with a 29-13 victory. For rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the game served as a brutal introduction to the sport's biggest stage.

Following the loss, Maye kept his words brief but poignant. According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, the young signal-caller addressed the locker room with a clear message to use the defeat as motivation. When asked about the outcome himself, Maye’s reaction was a simple, three-word assessment: “This is tough.”

It certainly was. The Seattle Seahawks’ defense swarmed Maye from the opening kickoff, resulting in a historic level of pressure. Maye finished the night having taken nine sacks, a performance that saw him surpass an unfortunate record previously held by Tom Brady for the most sacks taken by a Patriots quarterback in a single postseason. By the time the clock hit zero, he had officially matched the NFL postseason record for the most sacks taken in a single game.

Despite the constant hits, Drake Maye showed flashes of why the franchise believes in him. He finished the contest, completing 27 of 43 passes for 295 yards and one touchdown. However, the inability of the offensive line to hold off the Seahawks’ front seven meant the Patriots’ offense never truly found its rhythm in the second half.

The loss marks a painful end to a promising season, but Maye is already looking forward. By telling his teammates to use the disaster as fuel, he is signaling that this is just the beginning for the new-look Patriots. For now, New England fans will have to sit with the tough reality of a Super Bowl defeat.