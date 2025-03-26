Mar 26, 2025 at 9:51 AM ET

The New England Patriots could look at lot different this fall. New England has already replaced head coach Jerod Mayo with Mike Vrabel. He wasted no time adding his stamp to the roster, bringing in defensive players like Carlton Davis III and Milton Williams during free agency.

Patriots QB Drake Maye had an interesting interview with Kay Adams on Tuesday. During the interview, Adams asked Maye about following WR Stefon Diggs on Instagram.

Adams asked Maye who followed who first — himself, or Stefon Diggs?

“I'm not sure,” Maye admitted via Up & Adams with Kay Adams. “I think it was either way, I don't even remember.”

Adams then joked that Maye and Diggs followed each other at the same time.

“Three, two, one, follow,” Adams joked. “I've never seen anything like that happen, ever. First time in history!”

Maye also made it clear that he respects Diggs as a veteran NFL player. He even recalled that he used to use Diggs while playing Madden while growing up.

“A player like that, I'm a young player so I try to pay respect and you know, anybody that I used to grow up and play Madden with you've got to pay respect to them,” Maye concluded.

Patriots sign Stefon Diggs to three-year contract later that day

Oddly enough, the Patriots ended up signing WR Stefon Diggs later in the day on Tuesday.

New England signed Diggs to a three-year contract worth $69 million. His contract includes $26 million guaranteed.

Diggs is coming off a major injury. He torn his ACL in the middle of the 2024 season with the Texans. There is plenty of time for Diggs to get healthy ahead of the 2025 season. The Patriots gave him a long-term contract, which suggests they are perfectly comfortable with his injury recovery.

Diggs projects as the top wide receiver on a talent-poor Patriots offense. DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Kayshon Boutte fill out the rest of the starting lineup.

Diggs has been a reliable wide receiver ever since joining the NFL in 2015. He started his career in Minnesota, quickly establishing himself as one of the league's more dangerous weapons.

Stefon Diggs logged over 1,000 yards per season every year between 2018 and 2023. He was on pace to keep that streak going in Houston, logging 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns before getting injured.

Hopefully Diggs adds some much-needed firepower to New England's offense in 2025.