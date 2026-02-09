In a game where the New England Patriots’ offense seemed stuck in neutral, a spark finally ignited in the fourth quarter. The Pats were facing a daunting 19-0 deficit and with their backs against the wall. QB Drake Maye and veteran receiver Mack Hollins took matters into their own hands. They orchestrated a scoring drive that finally put the Patriots on the board in Super Bowl LX.

With just over 12 minutes remaining in the game, Maye dropped back and launched a deep ball down the left sideline. Despite tight coverage from the Seahawks' secondary, Mack Hollins tracked the ball perfectly. He won a contested battle for a 35-yard touchdown.

It was a “Warriors” type of play — fitting for Hollins. He arrived at Levi’s Stadium wearing a tribute jersey to embody the team's postseason mantra. The successful extra point by Andres Borregales trimmed the Seattle lead to 19-7. It gave New England a glimmer of hope in the final frame.

MACK HOLLINS AND DRAKE MAYE TOOK THAT DRIVE OVER pic.twitter.com/EdhL1ymIlC — JPA (@jasrifootball) February 9, 2026

Prior to this drive, the Patriots had been held scoreless through three quarters. They had struggled against a relentless Seattle pass rush that had sacked Maye multiple times. This touchdown not only broke the shutout. It also showcased the downfield chemistry that the Maye-Hollins duo has developed throughout the 2025 season.

Sure, the Seahawks still hold a two-score lead. However, the “explosive play” ability of Maye has officially put Seattle’s defense on notice. With the clock winding down in Santa Clara, the Patriots have finally found the end zone. It put the pressure back on Sam Darnold and the Seahawks to respond.