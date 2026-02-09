The New England Patriots’ uphill battle in Super Bowl LX just became a lot steeper. Late in the third quarter, with the team desperate to cut into a double-digit deficit, the Seattle Seahawks’ pass rush delivered a crushing blow to quarterback Drake Maye. It forced a turnover that could very well decide the championship.

With roughly 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter and the Seahawks holding a 12-0 lead, the Patriots faced a critical third down. Maye stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure surging off the left side. However, Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall exploded through the line.

Hall reached Maye just as the young quarterback looked to reset. He strip-sacked Maye and allowed the Seattle defense to recover the loose ball. It was a textbook “bull-rush” from Hall. He has been a disruptive force for Seattle throughout the postseason.

This Seattle defense is dominant. pic.twitter.com/JA7V2oDloV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2026

The turnover gave the ball back to Seattle in prime territory. It set them up to expand on their lead. For Maye, the play was emblematic of a difficult evening in Santa Clara. He showed flashes of the dual-threat capability that defined his 2025 season. That said, the relentless pressure from the Seahawks’ interior has kept him out of sync.

This strip sack came at the worst possible time for New England. Their offense has punted on nearly every possession. The Seahawks defense has just gotten home again and again. As such, the Patriots' coaching staff faces a massive challenge to protect their young signal-caller. They need to find a way back into the game before the clock runs out on Super Bowl LX.