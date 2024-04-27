The New England Patriots filled their offensive tackle need in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Caedan Wallace – and Eliot Wolf has a hopeful plan for him.

While Wallace didn't play left tackle at Penn State, the Patriots director of counting and de facto general manager are going to give him a try at the position.

“We feel like Caedan has the athleticism to play over on the left side,” Wolf told reporters of Wallace. “Really, his teammate, Olu Fashanu, that the Jets drafted, was the reason that he played on the right. So athletically, there’s no reason why he couldn’t make the switch over there. He’s a really smart, dedicated kid that we feel like can handle that.”

Wallace certainly has the size to play left tackle. He stands at 6-foot-5 and his athleticism score ranked as the seventh-best among offensive tackles at the combine, according to Next Gen Stats.

OT Caedan Wallace talks about his versatility, and ability to play at left tackle after being drafted 68th overall by the Patriots

What Caedan Wallace said of his game, possibly playing left tackle for Patriots

Wallace agreed with Wolf's assessment, telling reporters that he's “super confident” he can play left tackle in the NFL. Even though he didn't play the position in college, he did play there during the Shrine Bowl earlier in the offseason.

Regardless of where he plays, Patriots fans can expect him to grind it out.

“I would just describe my game as physical and intelligent,” Wallace said. “I’m a baller, and I can’t wait to bring that to the League. I am just excited to get out there and learn more about the game and just grind.”

Wallace certainly had the production of an NFL hopeful in college. He allowed just two sacks and 22 hurries over his last two seasons at Penn State, according to Pro Football Focus.

Wolf certainly seems to see Wallace's upside.

“Really good pass protector, really took a huge step forward this year as a four-year starter,” Wolf said. “Athletic, can bend, strong, powerful, tough. He could possibly play guard. We think he could be a four-position guy, but definitely feel like he can play on the left side.”

Heading into the draft, Wallace seemed to be a riser, but it didn't seem like many thought he'd be selected as high as the 68th overall pick, either. The Patriots even thought it might have been a little high draft Wallace, but Wolf and the team's staff were too bullish on him to move down.

“Wallace was a guy we had targeted,” Wolf said. “We had some exploratory conversations about possibly moving back from 68, and then, it was just kind of like, ‘Well, why? This is the guy that we had wanted all along.’ So, sometimes it doesn't fall for you; it fell pretty nicely for us today.”

If Wallace plays left tackle, he'll likely be battling Chukwuma Okorafor for the starting left tackle spot. Prior to the draft, Wolf said Okorafor would be the team's starting left tackle if they were set to start the season.